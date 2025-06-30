Angelus won a total of 25 Catholic Media Awards for work published in 2024, including First Place honors for regular columnist Greg Erlandson and guest writer Amy Welborn’s commentary on the Harrison Butker commencement speech controversy.

The awards were announced at the end of the 2025 Catholic Media Conference, held June 24-27 in Phoenix.

Work submitted by Angelus, the multimedia news platform of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, won a total of six First Place awards, ten Second Place awards, three Third Place, and six Honorable Mentions.

Erlandson’s column, which won First Place in the magazine “General Commentary” category, was described as striking “a remarkable balance between depth and brevity” in the judges’ comments.

In their comments on Welborn’s reflection on NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s remarks about women in his remarks at Benedictine College’s 2024 graduation ceremony, the judges praised Welborn for “demonstrating the courage that Butker’s speech lacked by calling out hypocrisy across the board.”

“This article presents an effective argument that only offers compassionate criticism but also suggests ways the NFL player could have expressed his points more positively,” the judges stated.

The other First Place winners were Father Peter John Cameron, OP’s essay comparing Lent with Valentine’s Day; Elise Ureneck’s reporting on Catholics dealing with infertility; bioethicist and theologian Charlie Camosy’s essay on the perils of In Vitro Fertilization; and critic Stefano Rebeggiani’s review of “Gladiator II.”

The judges called Father Cameron’s essay “a wonderfully written meditation on the coincidence of Ash Wednesday and St. Valentine’s Day that calls believers to return to love as the center of their faith.”

Angelus columnists Heather King, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Robert Brennan all received Second Place awards in their submission categories. Other Second Place winners included Angelus Photo Editor Victor Alemán’s photograph of a July 2024 Eucharistic Procession through LA’s impoverished Skid Row neighborhood and Jeffrey Bruno’s photo essay on Angelus Managing Editor Rick Beemer’s efforts to preserve memories of Blessed Solanus Casey.

A March 2024 issue dedicated to St. Patrick also won two Second Place awards: Contributing Editor Mike Aquilina’s essay on the saint’s troubled past, and the accompanying cover artwork by designer Jacob Popcak.

Among the works that received Third Place and Honorable Mentions was Angelus associate editor Mike Cisneros’ cover story about LA priests serving as NFL chaplains, and Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Matthew G. Elshoff’s commentary on personal connection to fellow Capuchin Blessed Solanus Casey.

FIRST PLACE

Best Guest Column/Commentary: “Flailing to score” by Amy Welborn

Best Regular Column - General Commentary: “Intersections” by Greg Erlandson

Best Essay - Diocesan Magazine: “Lent is for lovers” by Father Peter John Cameron, OP

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues — Call to Family, Community, and Participation: “Searching in the desert” by Elise Ureneck

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues — Life and Dignity of the Human Person: “The IVF danger we don’t see” by Charlie Camosy

Best Review: “Sizing up the spectacle” by Stefano Rebeggiani

SECOND PLACE

Best Illustration with Graphic Design or Art: “St. Patrick’s way back” by Jacob Popcak

Best Regular Column — Art, Leisure, Culture, and Food: “Desire Lines” by Heather King

Best Regular Column — Family Life: “With Grace” by Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie

Best Regular Column — General Commentary: “Ad Rem” by Robert Brennan

Best Coverage of Social Justice Issues: “The forgotten piece of ‘hell on earth’ ”; “Tears of resurrection”; “Sense of urgency”; “Anxious for answers” by Theresa Cisneros and John Burger

Best Essay - Diocesan Magazine: “The return of St. Patrick” by Mike Aquilina

Best Explanation of Marriage: “The privilege of marriage”; “Close encounter” by Theresa Cisneros and Elise Ureneck

Best Reporting on Catholic Education: “Roots worth celebrating” by Tom Hoffarth

Best Photograph — Hot Topic Eucharistic Revival: “Skid Row Eucharistic procession” by Victor Alemán

Best Story and Photo Package — One Individual: “Returning the favors” by Jeffrey Bruno

THIRD PLACE

Best Feature Article — Diocesan Magazine: “The Holy Child’s promise” by Pablo Kay

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues — Option for the Poor and Vulnerable: “Feed my poor” by Mike Cisneros

Best Review: “Highly selective, poorly chosen” by Amy Welborn

HONORABLE MENTION

Best Writing - Analysis: “A less western church?” by John L. Allen Jr.

Best Review: “ ‘Megalopolis’ is a Hollywood catechesis on ambition” by Joseph Joyce

Best Sports Reporting: “Extra point” by Mike Cisneros

Best Reporting on a Special Age Group: “Our final test” by Patrick T. Brown

Best Guest Column/Commentary: “Knocking at the door” by Bishop Matthew G. Elshoff, OFM, Cap.

Editor of the Year: Pablo Kay