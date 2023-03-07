Sts. Perpetua and Felicity were martyrs who died for their faith around the year 203.

St. Perpetua was a young noblewoman and mother living in Carthage, North Africa. Her mother was a Christian and her father was a pagan. Perpetua followed her mother’s example and fearlessly proclaimed her faith.

When she was 22, Perpetua was imprisoned for being a Christian. She continued to care for her infant child while in prison and undergoing torture. She was sacrificed at the Roman games as a public spectacle.

St. Felicity was a pregnant slave girl who was imprisoned with St. Perpetua. Little is known about her life, but she shared in the same tortures as Perpetua, and was condemned to die at the games. A few days before she was executed, Felicity gave birth to a baby girl, who was taken away in secret to be raised by Christians.