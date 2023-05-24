Sts. Donatian and Rogatian were brothers and martyrs in the third century.

Donatian was the first to convert to Christianity, and after his baptism, he became a devoted witness to the faith. His example was so inspiring that his brother, Rogatian, was moved to convert.

At the time, the emperor Diocletian was persecuting all Christians. The brothers were arrested before Rogatian was able to be baptized. They spent the night in jail praying, and the next day, refused to renounce their faith. The brothers were tortured and then beheaded. Rogatian received a baptism of desire by the blood of his martyrdom.

In the fifth century, a church was built over the tomb where they had been buried. In 1145, a bishop had their relics transferred to the Cathedral of Ostia.