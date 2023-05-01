Today the church honors St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus, in his second of two feast days — St. Joseph the Worker.

Although we know little about the life of Joseph from Scripture, we know that he was the chaste husband of Mary, foster father of Jesus, a carpenter and a poor man. He came from the royal lineage of King David.

From his actions recorded in the Bible, we know that St. Joseph was a compassionate man, and obeyed the will of God. He loved Mary and Jesus, and strove to protect and provide for them throughout his life.

Because Joseph is not mentioned in records of Jesus’ public life, his death, or his resurrection, many historians believe Joseph had likely died by the time Jesus began his public ministry.

St. Joseph is the patron of the universal Church, fathers, the dying, and social justice.