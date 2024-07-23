A woman prays near the gravesite of Servant of God Father Aloysius Ellacuria, CMF, her eyes filled with tears of gratitude. One year ago, she stood in the same place seeking help for her sick husband.

“Prayers are powerful,” said Elizabeth Plaisted, parishioner of Nativity Catholic Church in Torrance. “We came to pray to Father Aloysius for his intercession and now my husband is doing great. He had his surgery. He’s cancer-free.”

Plaisted was among those attending the 43rd Anniversary Memorial Mass of Father Aloysius Ellacuria, CMF, held at the Chapel of the Annunciation at Mission San Gabriel June 8.

The bilingual event included a rosary, graveside blessing, and reception. This year’s presider was Father Gabriel Ruiz, CMF, with concelebrants Father Charles Carpenter, MAP, Father Norbert Medina, CMF, and Father Kevin Manion, who leads the organization promoting Father Aloysius’ cause of sainthood.

“We offer our prayers on this anniversary, so that our Venerable Servant of God may be advanced in the cause of canonization,” proclaimed Manion. “Merciful Lord, turn towards us and listen to our prayers. Open the gates of paradise to your Servant.”

Father Aloysius, as he is known, ministered in Los Angeles primarily from the 1930s to the 1970s. He held a variety of positions in religious and seminary formation including rector, spiritual director, and superior. With a fierce devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and compassion for the sick, he sought out those who were suffering and reportedly provided spiritual or physical healing.

As stories of his abilities began to surface, he was hailed as a holy man and miracle worker. Believers, from high-profile Angelenos to everyday parishioners, came to the Claretian Provincial House wanting help from the Basque-born missionary.

Tony James Arpaia was one of those people. The retired computer support specialist said he suffered from “severe asthma” as a young boy and his dad would bring him to Aloysius in hopes of saving his life.

“I was hospitalized many, many times. Three different doctors told my parents, ‘This kid isn’t going to live past the age of 7,’ ” recalled Arpaia, a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church in Sherman Oaks. “Father Aloysius would bless me and it would relieve my symptoms. He had healing hands.”

Eventually, Arpaia was no longer sick and Aloysius became a beloved guest at the family dinner table. Arpaia said he gave his testimony for the cause of sainthood that officially opened in 2015 following the approval of Archbishop José H. Gomez and a vote of support from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Congregation of Saints in Rome then issued the Nihil Obstat that allowed the archdiocese to move forward with the cause without objection.

In 2017, the inquiry into the ministry and miracles of Aloysius was launched, the first such inquiry in the archdiocese. Documented testimonies will be turned over to the Vatican once a new postulator has been installed since the previous one, Dr. Andrea Ambrosi in Rome, has retired.

Today Aloysius is considered a “Servant of God,” the title given to those whose sainthood cause is under investigation. To advance to “Venerable,” the pope must recognize Aloysius as a martyr or a person of heroic virtue. The approval of one proven miracle through his intercession is required to be named “blessed,” and a second one is required to be declared “saint.”

Canonization would be a surprising and wondrous thing, said Ruiz. He remembered his fellow Claretian as being “dignified” with a “deep spiritual life”.

“We’re called to holiness but we don’t think people close to us could be. Yet you could sense something in [Father Aloysius’] continence,” began Ruiz, reverend of Mission San Gabriel Parish. “He was passionately in love with God. That gave him the strength to help people … give people hope.”

Devotees of Aloysius believe he had several charisms: reading souls, the gift of prophecy, and expelling demons. The latter, Arpaia said he personally experienced when the priest blessed his home armed with a prayer book and holy water.

“When [Aloysius] says, ‘I command all evil spirits to leave this house in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit!’, the screen door on the front porch slams shut — bang! We were all startled. …Three times he did this. I’m freaking out,” relived Arpaia. “Then he says, ‘there were a lot of evil spirits in that house but they’re all gone and they’ll never come back here again.”

Even more proof of Aloysius’ holiness, said supporters, was his mystical grace of retaining the Communion host. Father Alberto Ruiz, C.M.F., says the Eucharist remained in the body until a new one was swallowed.

“When you and I consume it, because you and I are sinners, ours dissolves; his did not dissolve,” explained Ruiz, Coordinator of Claretians for the Holy Cause of Father Aloysius Ellacuria, CMF. “Another one would come, another one would come. He always had the Blessed Sacrament, like our founder St. Anthony Maria Claret.”

Ruiz was about to start seminary in the late 1970s when he met Aloysius. He fondly recalled how the missionary initially frowned at his big mustache. However, the two became close and remained so until Aloysius died in 1981. Ruiz, who first planned the Memorial Mass, said his confessor and role model was always humble about his gifts from God.

“I saw him cure cancer. … He cured women who couldn’t bear children … he did more than 1,000 miracles before he died. Somewhere along the line, he knew he was being chosen,” concluded Ruiz. “He also knew it wasn’t for himself but for the people. … He was amazing. … I wanted to be like him.”

During his decades of service, Aloysius promoted the scapular of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and founded the Missionaries of Perpetual Adoration to spread the message of Our Lady of Fátima. He also formed 12 guilds for laypeople that encouraged prayer, the rosary, and religious discussion.

Aware of these ministries, Manion decided to write him a letter asking for advice on prayer. He wasn’t yet a seminarian and wondered what kind of response he would receive. He ended up with two pages of suggestions that he still holds dear. In the letter, dated Aug. 24, 1970, Aloysius urged fidelity to Mary.

“Look to Her and Love Her as your very own Mother in Heaven. She will always be near you as the one who loved Jesus more than any other person on earth. I cannot stress enough how important is devotion to the Blessed Mother. Anything you could possibly offer to God, your entire self, is far better when presented through the mediation of Mary.”

When the young Manion finally got to meet Aloysius, once again he got more than he expected; an otherworldly sensation and eventually a job working as his personal secretary.

“My dad brought me up to the Claretian Provincial House to see him. He already had a reputation of holiness,” said Manion. “When he blessed me, it felt like I was transported to the Sea of Galilee and it was Jesus blessing me. It was very special.”

In addition to feeling Aloysius’ holiness, some people say they could smell it too. Herminia Galvan attended one of his Masses in the 1970s.

“I could smell his aroma, the scent of flowers, roses,” described Galvan, parishioner of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels. “I truly believe deep in my heart he is a holy man. He is a saint.”

Worshippers at the Memorial Mass said they’re excited about the prospect of a local saint. They hope Father Aloysius’ canonization could inspire those who have lost their way.

“The world is changing. There’s too many wars, people are not faithful, families are not together,” lamented Plaisted. “We need more saints. Father Aloysius could be an example to others to follow Jesus.”

The memorial celebration ended with a reception where attendees could enjoy food, music, and displays of Aloysius’ chasubles and other personal items. Organizers invited everyone to return every first Saturday of the month for Mass dedicated to his cause for sainthood. Devotees walked away with books, prayer cards, and their memories.

“I miss him. I miss his hugs,” said Arpaia. “He was the epitome of love.”