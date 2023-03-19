Much of what we know about St. Joseph, the husband of Mary, is learned through Scripture and through legends that have been told over time about his life. Although only two of the evangelists mention Joseph, he is described as a “just” man — meaning he is so good and holy that he shared in God’s own holiness.

Joseph gives us an example of how to be a just spouse and how to be holy in our relationships. We can see this best in how he treated Mary. Once he learned that God had a special plan in place for Mary and for Jesus, he surrendered fully to God’s plan, even turning down temptations to abandon his vocation to married life.

St. Joseph’s feast has been celebrated throughout the Church since the 10th century. Since 1870, he has been honored as the Patron of the Universal Church. He is the patron saint of workers, carpenters, Austria, Belgium, Bohemia, Canada, Mexico, Peru, and southern Vietnam.