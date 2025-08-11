As U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to meet in Alaska Aug. 15, Pope Leo XIV prayed that world leaders would recognize the impact their actions have on the local population.

"May those who make decisions always keep in mind their responsibility for the consequences their choices have on populations. May they not ignore the needs of the most vulnerable and the universal desire for peace," the pope said Aug. 10.

After leading the recitation of the Angelus prayer with visitors in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo mentioned the Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The commemorations have "awakened in the world a rightful rejection of war as a means of resolving conflicts," the pope said. "Let us continue to pray for an end to wars."

Pope Leo did not mention Trump and Putin by name nor did he pray specifically for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The pope did congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan for signing a peace agreement during a ceremony hosted by Trump at the White House Aug. 8. Pope Leo prayed that "the event may contribute to a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus" after decades of conflict.

And he appealed to the international community to act swiftly to bring peace and stability to Haiti.

"The situation of the population in Haiti is becoming increasingly desperate," the pope said. "Reports continue of killings, all kinds of violence, human trafficking, forced exiles and kidnappings."

"I make a heartfelt appeal to all responsible parties that the hostages be released immediately, and I call for concrete support from the international community to create the social and institutional conditions that will allow Haitians to live in peace," the pope said.