Catholic churches across the Archdiocese of Los Angeles recognized parishioners’ commitment to the prevention of child sexual abuse at weekend Masses Nov. 15-16.

“Stand Up Sunday” was intentionally held a few days before the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence on Nov. 18. The initiative was also promoted in other Catholic dioceses in California, including San Diego, Santa Rosa, Fresno, Orange, and San Jose.

In LA, Auxiliary Bishop Matthew Elshoff celebrated a special Mass at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church in Los Feliz for the occasion on Nov. 16. In his homily, Elshoff emphasized the need for Catholics to care for those in their community — especially those harmed by abuse — while finding the courage to speak up.

“It’s important that we find our prophetic voice in each stage of our lives,” Elshoff said. “And that isn’t always easy, and yes, it does take courage. Yet no matter what age we may be, it should reflect our baptismal call to speak God’s truth in society, to speak up when we see injustice, or racism, or poverty, issues that pertain to life.”

The initiative was organized by the archdiocese’s Office of Victims Assistance Ministry as a way to recognize individuals who have completed the VIRTUS abuse-prevention training, background checks, and fingerprinting that are required to work in any kind of parish ministry.

Heather Banis, who heads the office, said the idea of “Stand Up Sunday” had been on her mind for a while. The goal? To bring awareness to safeguarding the vulnerable, showing how much the Church has changed, and asking parishes to recognize those taking child protection seriously.

“By literally asking the people to stand up and be acknowledged for their willingness to be background checked, fingerprinted, to complete the VIRTUS classes, and all the recertification that goes with that,” Banis said. “I’m hopeful that whether you’re standing or sitting, just seeing the image of all these people that are committed to keeping kids safe.”

Ramon Cordova and his family were among those at the Sunday Mass with Elshoff in Los Feliz. A parishioner for 17 years, Cordova said he is proud to see people enrolling in VIRTUS training and feels safer sending his daughters to the parish.

“As a parent, it makes you feel comfortable with sending your kids to class and also to be around these adults [who] seem like good parishioners and Christians,” Cordova said. “I just hope and pray that hopefully more and more people get involved [in the VIRTUS program] and that hopefully we get to a point where these abuses are rare.”

His wife, Pamela Clark Cordova, helps lead the children’s liturgy where they take kids to another space to explore Scripture at an age-appropriate level.

But this Sunday was different. There was no children’s liturgy, and Pamela took her place alongside her family in the pews. When Elshoff invited parishioners who had completed the VIRTUS training to stand for recognition, Pamela was among those who rose.

“It’s good that as parishioners, we’re invited to do it and people who serve in the church do it,” she said, adding everyone should do VIRTUS training so “we can all be more prepared.”

Laura Whisler was also among those who stood for recognition. She has been a part of Our Mother of Good Counsel Church since 1995 and has served as the parish’s religious coordinator for the past year.

While working with children, Whisler said, “Kids are our treasures, and we have to protect them. Unfortunately, there are bad people in the world, and it’s our privilege to protect the children.”

Through her work in religious education, she added, “It’s just being a voice for them, having a person they can go to if there is a problem, and also being the eyes and ears — knowing what’s happening.”