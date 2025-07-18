Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa entered the Gaza Strip July 18 with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, offering his support, closeness and prayers following the July 17 Israeli military strike on the Holy Family Parish compound in Gaza City, which killed three people and wounded 10, including the parish pastor.

The joint visit is an expression of the united pastoral care of the churches of the Holy Land and their deep concern for the Gaza community, the patriarchate said in a press release.

During their stay, the delegation offered "condolences and solidarity" as they met with members of the local Christian community.

Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos assessed the damage to the church's roof and comforted parishioners. They were escorted by Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish's pastor who was wounded lightly in the leg during what initial reports said was a tank attack on the church.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch was visiting Gaza for the first time since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israeli communities, launching the Israel-Hamas war.

Both patriarchs also visited St. Porphyrios Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City, with an emotional welcome from Greek Orthodox Archbishop Alexios of Tiberias. Three Orthodox Christians killed in the Holy Family strike were buried at St. Porphyrios July 17.

Pope Leo XIV called Cardinal Pizzaballa as he was traveling to Gaza to "express his closeness, care, prayer, support and desire to do everything possible to achieve not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy."

"Pope Leo repeatedly stated that it is time to stop this slaughter, that what has happened is unjustifiable, and that we must ensure there are no more victims," said the patriarch, speaking to Vatican News.

Cardinal Pizzaballa thanked the pope for "his solidarity and the prayers he had already assured us of," while expressing the gratitude of Gaza's entire Catholic community, Vatican News reported.

Following the July 17 attack, which drew international condemnation, the Latin Patriarchate was able to coordinate with humanitarian partners a delivery of "essential assistance not only to the Christian Community but also to as many families as possible," according to the patriarchate's news release.

"Hundreds of tons of food supplies as well as first aid kits and urgently needed medical equipment" have been delivered, according to the release. In addition, the patriarchate coordinated the evacuation of individuals injured in the attack to medical facilities outside Gaza, where they can receive necessary care.

"We pray for the safety of the delegation and the suspension of military activities during the visit," the patriarchate said in the release. "The Latin Patriarchate remains steadfast in its commitment to the Christian community and the entire population of Gaza. They will not be forgotten, nor will they be abandoned."

The parishioners confirmed dead by the Latin Patriarchate were Saad Salameh, 60, Fumayya Ayyad, 84, and Najwa Abu Daoud, a woman in her 70s. Salameh was the parish's janitor and was in the yard at the time of explosions, said a July 17 press release from Caritas Internationalis, the Catholic Church's international humanitarian arm. Ayyad was sitting inside a Caritas psychological support tent when the blast sent shrapnel to the area and fatally injured her. Abu Daoud was sitting in the same tent as Ayyad, the patriarchate's CEO Sami El-Yousef confirmed to OSV News.

Despite the damage to the church, the church bell rang out in the evening, as seen in a Facebook post from Gaza assistant priest Father Yusuf Asad. Father Romanelli offered Mass July 17 and morning prayers July 18 inside the damaged church to pray for the souls of those killed in the attack and the healing of those injured.

Calling the attack "heinous" and an "affront to human dignity," the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Israel said in a July 18 statement they joined together in "profound solidarity" with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

"In unyielding unity, we strongly denounce this crime. Houses of worship are sacred spaces that should be kept safe. They are also protected under international law. Targeting a church that houses approximately 600 refugees, including children with special needs, is a violation of these laws. It is also an affront to human dignity, a trampling upon the sanctity of human life, and the desecration of a holy site," they said in the statement.

They called on world leaders and United Nations agencies to work toward an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, to protect all religious and humanitarian sites, and to provide food and humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

"Our prayers and support remain steadfast, calling for justice, peace, and the cessation of the suffering that has descended upon the people of Gaza," they said.

Of the 250 hostages taken by Hamas from Southern Israel at the outbreak of the conflict in October 2023, 50 remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive. Efforts to broker a deal for their release and the reaching of a ceasefire are continuing with the international mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, though substantial hurdles remain.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed July 16 that 58,600 people have been killed since October 2023, with scores of Palestinian civilians killed daily, including at points of humanitarian aid distribution.