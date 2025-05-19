The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, an independent, bipartisan U.S. government commission that monitors religious freedom around the globe, praised Pope Leo XIV May 16 for demonstrating the Vatican would continue its advocacy for international religious freedom during his papacy.

"USCIRF commends His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for highlighting the importance of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) for persecuted religious communities," Schneck said in a statement.

"Throughout the world, we are seeing a significant rise of religious persecution against Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and other religious minorities. It is heartening to see His Holiness speak forcefully on religious freedom so early on in his pontificate."

USCIRF pointed to comments by Pope Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, in his May 8 speech on the importance of building "bridges and dialogue."

"We are hopeful that Pope Leo's expressed concern for international religious freedom, including the fight against antisemitism, will bring greater tolerance and respect for the rights of persecuted religious communities," Meir Soloveichik, USCIRF vice chair, said in a statement. "The ability to practice one's faith openly and freely is a universal right that must be defended and protected."

USCIRF uses international standards to monitor religious freedom violations globally and makes policy recommendations to the president, the secretary of state and Congress. The commission was created by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act.

At the Vatican, religious freedom was among the topics covered in a May 19 meeting U.S. Vice President JD Vance had with Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister, according to a Vatican statement. The meeting with the archbishop followed a closed-door meeting Vance had with the pope; U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended a portion of that meeting.

The Vatican press office released a communique outlining only what general themes were discussed during the "cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State" with Archbishop Gallagher and Vance. The two parties expressed their satisfaction with the "good bilateral relations" between them, and "the collaboration between church and state was discussed, as well as some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom."