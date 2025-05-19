The day after his inauguration Mass, Pope Leo XIV had a closed-door meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican.

The vice president also met May 19 with Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister, after meeting with the pope, a Vatican statement said.

The Vatican press office released a communique outlining only what general themes were discussed during the "cordial talks held at the Secretariat of State." The two parties expressed their satisfaction with the "good bilateral relations" between them, and "the collaboration between church and state was discussed, as well as some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom."

"Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved," the Vatican said.

According to the office of Vice President Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was present for a portion of the closed-door meeting with the pope after Vance's one-on-one.

The two U.S. leaders were then joined by their spouses and the larger U.S. delegation for photos and an exchange of gifts. One of the gifts from the U.S. delegation was a navy blue and orange jersey from the Chicago Bears football team with "Pope Leo XIV" written on the back. The new pope was born in Chicago.

The papal audience lasted 45 minutes, according to the vice president's office.

Vance and Rubio were in Rome to represent the United States at Pope Leo's inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square May 18. They were accompanied by their spouses and senior White House aides at the Mass, which drew more than 200,000 people.

Later May 18 Vance and Rubio also met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also was in Rome for the pope's inaugural Mass.

In a post on X, Vance said, "Our countries share the goal of ending unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine, and we discussed updates on the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace."