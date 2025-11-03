A pro-life relay with more than 10,000 participants came to a joyful conclusion in Kansas last Saturday after runners made the shape of a cross as they ran across the U.S.

The 5,124-mile “A-Cross America Relay,” organized by pro-life group LIFE Runners, kicked off in September in four cities around the country and ended at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on Oct. 25.

The starting points were San Francisco; New York City; Austin, Texas; and Fargo, North Dakota, but participants around the world also joined to witness to life in their own nations.

The San Francisco kickoff of the A-Cross America Relay began at Star of the Sea Church with students from Stella Maris Academy. Credit: Photo courtesy of LIFE Runners

With more than 25,000 “teammates” in nearly 4,000 cities across 50 countries, LIFE Runners aim to raise awareness for unborn children during their annual relay.

Patrick Castle, president and founder of LIFE Runners, spoke with CNA about what inspires participants to run for the unborn.

What inspires the mission of LIFE Runners?

LIFE Runners is inspired by the obvious responsibility of Christians to reach the youth, pregnant mothers, fathers, and influencers with God’s love and the truth that abortion isn’t a solution to anything, it is the greatest problem, the greatest evil by definition, by the numbers.

Abortion claims more American lives in one year than all combat casualties in the history of America. With the 250th anniversary of our country next year, may we reflect on who we are as Americans and as Christians.

We are people who stand for God and his gifts of life and liberty. Amen!

How does the relay help raise awareness for the unborn?

The LIFE Runners A-Cross America Relay helps raise awareness for the unborn through our public witness [of] wearing “REMEMBER The Unborn” shirts.

Eighty-two percent of post-abortion mothers said if they had encountered one supportive person or encouraging message, they would have chosen life.

For example, two mothers saw our “REMEMBER The Unborn” witness outside of the Omaha Planned Parenthood, asked for help, and chose life.

New York City kickoff for the A-Cross America Relay. Participants prayed and then walked with the big “REMEMBER The Unborn” banner to the Father Francis Duffy statue in Times Square. Credit: Photo courtesy of LIFE Runners

Thousands of people witnessed thousands of LIFE Runners wearing “REMEMBER The Unborn” shirts across America and around the world during the 5,124-mile relay that made a cross over America.

With access to abortion in the mail and across state lines, LIFE Runners wear lifesaving messages everywhere to inspire a culture of life at work, school, walking, running, grocery store; everywhere!

What stood out to you from the finish line relay at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas?

I am so encouraged by the authentic, Catholic, pro-life identity of Benedictine College … While running up the hill, students invited other students to join us, like a scene out of the “Rocky” movie when the local community joined him on a training run.

The last mile ended on the main campus drive with [Benedictine College] President [Stephen] Minnis leading a large crowd with cheering. The finish was immediately followed by a beautiful prayer from Archbishop [Emeritus Joseph] Naumann [of Kansas City, Kansas].

What is the significance of having a national relay across the United States?

The significance of having a relay that makes a cross over America is unity. [The relay] connects everyone in a pro-God way, allowing faith and light to overcome the darkness to end abortion — all in Christ for pro-life!

Teammates in other countries adopt segments, knowing that America can and should lead the way in ending abortion around the world.

The relay is an inspiring light for the world. The cross is the greatest symbol of love, bringing hope that life will prevail!