St. Mary of Clophas is the mother of St. James the Less and Joseph. She was the wife of Cleophas, and was one of the “three Marys” present at the Crucifixion. She also accompanied Mary Magdalen to the tomb of Christ.

According to tradition, Mary of Clophas went to Spain as a missionary, and died at Ciudad Rodrigo, although another tradition says that she went to France with St. Lazarus and his sisters.