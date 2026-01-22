On the eve of the 2026 March for Life in Washington, Pope Leo XIV issued a message to participants, expressing his deep gratitude for their "eloquent public witness" and imparting his apostolic blessing.

"I send warm greetings to those of you participating in the 2026 March for Life," said the pope in a message released by the Holy See Jan. 22, observed by Catholics in the U.S. as the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children.

On Jan. 23, tens of thousands are set to rally in the nation's capital for the gathering, which has been held annually since 1974 to protest the broad legalization of abortion under the prior year's Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton Supreme Court decisions.

The march has continued following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the Roe and Doe rulings and returned the issue of abortion from the federal to the state level.

In his message, the pope expressed his "heartfelt appreciation" to march participants.

Quoting his Jan. 9 address to Holy See-accredited diplomats, the pope assured the marchers "of my spiritual closeness as you gather for this eloquent public witness to affirm that 'the protection of the right to life constitutes the indispensable foundation of every other human right.'

"Indeed, 'a society is healthy and truly progresses only when it safeguards the sanctity of human life and works actively to promote it,'" said Pope Leo, continuing to quote his Jan. 9 address.

He encouraged participants, "especially the young people, to continue striving to ensure that life is respected in all of its stages through appropriate efforts at every level of society, including dialogue with civil and political leaders."

Referring to Christ's promise in Matthew 28:20, Pope Leo said, "May Jesus, who promised to be with us always … accompany you today as you courageously and peacefully march on behalf of unborn children.

"By advocating for them, please know that you are fulfilling the Lord's command to serve him in the least of our brothers and sisters," said the pope, highlighting Jesus' words in Matthew 25:31-46.

"With these sentiments I entrust all of you, as well as those who support you with their prayers and sacrifices, to the intercession of Mary Immaculate, Patroness of the United States of America, and I gladly impart my Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of abundant heavenly graces," said Pope Leo.