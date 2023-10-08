Archdiocese of Mexico warns migrant reception centers are overwhelmed

The Archdiocese of Mexico warned that the shelters run by the Church in the country’s capital are “overwhelmed” and called for all Catholics “who have the possibility” to provide help.

In an Oct. 5 statement, the archdiocese noted that Mexico “has experienced the migratory phenomenon for several years, but in recent years the flow has increased in such a way that it has created a true humanitarian crisis.”

According to the Ministry of the Interior of Mexico (SEGOB), between January and August it had encountered 402,324 undocumented migrants in the country.

The Mexican government also announced that during the first eight months of the year, 158,712 people were deported from the United States to Mexico, of which 17,865 were minors under 18 years of age.