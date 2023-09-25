St. Hermann was born on February 18, 1013, in Altshausen. He was born crippled, and was unable to move without assistance. He struggled greatly to learn how to read and write, but he kept going, displaying a strong will and remarkable intelligence.

At the age of 7, his father, Count Woverad II, sent Hermann to study with the Benedictine monks in Southern Germany. He lived on the island with the monks for his entire life, and took his monastic vows in 1043.

Hermann’s teachings were famous, and students came from all over Europe to learn from him. He was a mathematician, astronomer, and poet. He composed the Salve Regina and Alma Redemptoris Mater, both in praise of the Virgin Mary.

St. Hermann died on September 21, 1054.