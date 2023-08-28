Catholic leaders in Hawaii are offering advice and opportunities to help fire survivors.

Cash and gift cards to major chain stores — Target, Walmart, Macys, and Safeway among them — are needed most. They are begging people not to send clothes, which are a logistical nightmare to sort and distribute. And they are aware of how much help the Catholics of the Archdiocese of LA are giving.

“I want to thank the archdiocese for everything they are doing. I know everyone is praying for us and that support is coming from many parishes. We are really grateful,” said Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, vicar forane of Maui and pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wailuku.