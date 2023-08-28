Catholic leaders in Hawaii are offering advice and opportunities to help fire survivors.
Cash and gift cards to major chain stores — Target, Walmart, Macys, and Safeway among them — are needed most. They are begging people not to send clothes, which are a logistical nightmare to sort and distribute. And they are aware of how much help the Catholics of the Archdiocese of LA are giving.
“I want to thank the archdiocese for everything they are doing. I know everyone is praying for us and that support is coming from many parishes. We are really grateful,” said Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, vicar forane of Maui and pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wailuku.
- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles designated Aug. 18-19 and 26-27 for second collections to benefit the fire survivors. Donations can also be made through an ADLA QR code or at missionsla.org/product/donate and selecting “disasters relief” and specifying “Maui wildfires” in the memo box. Every cent donated will benefit those affected by the wildfires.
- Your gifts will be channeled through the Archdiocese of Honolulu’s Catholic Foundation of Hawaii. It has a separate fund for Maui wildfire relief, recovery, and rebuilding: tinyurl.com/MauiCatholic.
- Catholic Charities of Hawaii is also providing both immediate relief and long-term recovery operations at catholiccharitieshawaii.org.
- St. Anthony of Padua in Wailuku has a fund to assist survivors of the wildfires. It is able to quickly deliver specific assistance to local people without delays for grant-writing or other red tape, Watanabe said: osvhub.com/stanthonymaui/giving/funds/maui-disaster-relief