Catholic parishes across the Archdiocese of Los Angeles have been asked to hold a special collection at weekend masses for victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui this month.

“In solidarity with our suffering sisters and brothers, Archbishop Gomez has asked all parishes to consider conducting a non-mandatory special collection during the weekends of August 19-20 and August 26-27, 2023,” read a memo to parishes and schools from archdiocesan chancellor Sister Anncarla Costello, S.N.D., and Msgr. Terrance L. Fleming, executive director of the archdiocese’s Mission Office.

The memo noted that in a telegram addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Pope Francis expressed his deep sadness at “the loss of life and the destruction caused by the wildfires” in Hawaii and assured those affected by the fires of his prayers.

We are reaching out to our Archdiocesan parishes and communities to join together to offer prayer and financial support for all whose lives are being touched by this devastation,” read the Aug. 16 message.

The Mission Office has created a QR code that can be scanned on smartphones to direct to Missionsla.org/product/donate, where visitors are asked to select the “Natural Disasters Relief” option and specify “Maui Wildfires” in the memo box. 100% of the funds from the collection will go towards those affected by the fires, the archdiocese said.

The wildfires in the Hawaiian island are now the deadliest disaster in the state’s history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Early Aug. 17, Maui County officials reported that at least 111 deaths from the wildfires have been confirmed, with about 38% of the burned area searched so far, OSV News reported. About 1,300 people remained missing, and about 11,000 others have been evacuated.

Additional reporting courtesy of OSV News.