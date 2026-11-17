March 7, 1941 – November 10, 2026

The death of Thomas (“Tom”) Von Der Ahe, Sr. marks the passing of a member of one of Southern California’s longstanding Catholic families, whose contributions to business, philanthropy, education, health care, and the Church have touched countless lives for generations.

Tom’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He shared nearly 64 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Celeste, and together they raised six children: Tom (Emmy), Kim (Brian), Tim (Kathleen), Geoff (Danielle), John (Amy), and Jenny (Andy). In addition, he leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The family they built together was at the center of Tom’s life and remains his greatest legacy.

The Von Der Ahe family’s history in Los Angeles dates to the early 20th century, when the family established what became Vons Grocery Company. Working alongside his father Wil, he spent 15 years in the grocery business. Thinking more about family and wanting to play more golf, he and his brother Chuck found their own path in real estate development. Together they developed numerous commercial office buildings, apartments, and a few retail shopping centers in Southern California.

Tom also gave generously of his time to the community. His connection to Campbell Hall began in 1970 and continued for more than 55 years. He served on the Board of Directors for 37 years and played an important role in the school’s growth. In recognition of his commitment, the school established the Thomas R. Von Der Ahe Volunteer of the Year Award. His involvement in education extended to Loyola Marymount University, where he also served on the Board.

Faith was an integral part of Tom’s life. St. Charles Borromeo Church in North Hollywood held a special place in both his life and the life of his family. Together with his eldest son, Tom, he took a leading role in the renovation of the church’s Social Hall, built the Service Center, and led the complete renovations of the church. It is fitting that St. Charles will be the gathering place for family and friends to celebrate his life.

Tom will be remembered for his devotion to Celeste and their large family they built together, and for the many relationships he formed along the way. He will be deeply missed, but the love and values he passed on will live on through the generations of his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Charles Borromeo Church, North Hollywood; Loyola High School; Loyola Marymount University; St. Bede’s Catholic Church, La Cañada Flintridge; and Campbell Hall Episcopal School.