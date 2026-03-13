On a recent Saturday afternoon at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Los Angeles, something unique was happening inside the parish hall.

Dozens of teenagers were sitting together in small circles, leaning into conversations about their fears, their communities, and their hopes for the future.

At first, the students spoke quietly. Others hesitated before sharing. But slowly, something shifted.

“They come in a little guarded,” said Manuel “Manu” Deza, a longtime program facilitator with Scholas International. “This generation is very connected digitally, but sometimes disconnected in person. They are used to interacting through screens, where they can remain anonymous.

“But once they realize that the person sitting across from them has the same worries, the same questions, the same struggles, that’s when the magic happens.”

That transformation was the heart of the “Teens in Motion” event on March 7, organized by Scholas’ USA chapter, which brought together young people, parents, and faith leaders in LA for a day of dialogue and reflection inspired by Pope Francis.

Founded with the support of Pope Francis when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, Scholas seeks to create what it calls a “culture of encounter,” spaces where young people from different backgrounds can meet, listen to one another, and reflect together on the social issues affecting their lives.

At the Los Angeles gathering, the conversations quickly moved beyond small talk, with students speaking openly about the concerns weighing on their generation.

Several teens mentioned the fear of global conflict. Others spoke about immigration raids that have shaken families in their communities. Mental health challenges also emerged as a recurring theme, with students describing the pressure and anxiety many of them face.

Despite those heavy topics, several teens said participating in the program helped them feel less alone.

“It makes you realize you’re not the only one going through these things,” one student said.

Throughout the afternoon, participants worked in groups to identify what Scholas calls “social pains” — issues affecting their communities — and explore possible responses. Using a visual exercise shaped like a tree, students examined the roots of a problem, the reality it blossoms into, and the solutions that might grow from collective action.

The conversations were not always easy, but they were honest. For many of the teens, they also became spiritual moments, saying the program helped them reflect on how their beliefs connect to the challenges they see around them.

“We talked about some very serious issues that many people can relate to,” said Angeline, one of the participants. “Seeing that you’re not the only one going through those struggles helps you realize we can use our faith to become one big family. Supporting each other and reminding one another that we’re not alone.”

In another part of the parish campus, parents were reflecting on their own hopes, fears, and actions during the parallel program known as “Raíces Fuertes,” or “Strong Roots.”

For Liliana Andrade, a mother from Mid-City, the program arrived during a time of deep anxiety, with immigration raids in recent months creating fear within her community and her own family.

“When I started the program, I was very afraid,” Andrade said.

But through the conversations and exercises offered during “Raíces Fuertes,” she said she began to see her situation differently.

One of the most important lessons she learned was how to face fear with preparation and clarity.

“The worst that can happen is not as bad as we imagine,” she said. “If you have a plan, you can deal with it.

“It gave me tools to cope with that fear. And it helped me realize that we are not alone.”

For Father Mario Torres, pastor at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, welcoming the Scholas program felt like a blessing.

“These are times when many people are living with fear,” Torres said. “Programs like this empower communities. They help people see that we can face challenges together.”

As the day came to a close, participants gathered for a ceremony that reflected on everything that had taken place.

Archbishop José H. Gomez offered a blessing centered around the Scholas olive tree, a traditional symbol of peace, unity, and hope. In his remarks, the archbishop praised Scholas’ work and its ability to bring families and young people together at a time when communities are searching for connection.

He also recalled the vision of Pope Francis, who has championed the expansion of Scholas programs across the world as a way of building bridges between cultures, generations and social realities.

“Pope Francis decided that Los Angeles would be the first place for Scholas to launch in the United States, and I know that he is in heaven praying for us,” Archbishop Gomez said. “I am so grateful for everyone who has participated, and hope that this program continues because it is an amazing way to strengthen our families and bring peace during these challenging times that we are living in.”

For Deza, who has been involved with the initiative since its earliest days in Buenos Aires, watching the students share their experiences during the closing presentations was a powerful reminder of why the program matters.

Back inside the parish hall, the teenagers who had spent the afternoon talking about difficult topics were now laughing and taking pictures together. The barriers that had existed just a few hours earlier had largely disappeared.

In their place was something Scholas hopes to cultivate everywhere it goes: encounter. And for at least one afternoon in Los Angeles, it was clear that had begun.

“When they first arrive, many of them feel isolated,” he said. “But by the end of the day, they realize something important: they are not alone, and their voices matter.”