Sixteen-year-old Gabriela Huizar didn’t expect to cry during the weekend. But when her small group began sharing one-on-one stories of struggle, doubt, and hope in God, she found herself tearing up and being comforted by someone she just met.

“He was validating me, saying, ‘You’re not alone, I’m going through the same thing,’ ” she said. “It’s really hard for teenagers to open up. But having that trust built in really opened my heart.”

Gabriela was one of 60 high school students who gathered July 26–27 at St. Joseph Salesian Youth Renewal Center in Rosemead for Called to Greatness, a two-day retreat aimed at helping Catholic teens deepen their faith and find strength in community. Hosted by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ Youth Ministry division, the weekend offered a series of talks, discussions, and prayer experiences rooted in the message of the kerygma — the essential proclamation of the Gospel.

The theme, “Called to Greatness,” was more than just a slogan. It became a challenge — and an invitation — for young people to live out their identity as sons and daughters of God in a world full of distractions and doubt.

“Our call to greatness is doing the right thing not because we can get praise or acknowledgment, but because God created us for bigger and better things,” Father Peter Saucedo shared in a homily during Sunday’s Mass.

That message resonated especially deeply with Daly Ramirez, 17, who said she often struggles with guilt and feeling like she hasn’t done enough to be forgiven. “But after the priest’s words,” she said, “I felt heard, like a whole new world opened.”

The retreat condensed what was once a weeklong summer experience into two seven-hour days filled with breakout groups, Mass, Eucharistic adoration, and peer testimonies. Teens were invited to reflect on their spiritual journeys, ask difficult questions, and share their stories with others in both structured and spontaneous ways.

Saturday began with community-building games and small group introductions, helping break the ice and establish trust among participants. From there, sessions focused on core moments in the life of Jesus, encouraging teens to reflect on who Christ is and how his love calls each person to something deeper. The day culminated in a powerful hour of Eucharistic adoration led by newly ordained Father Christian Morquecho, offering teens a rare moment of quiet prayer and stillness.

For many, that silence spoke louder than any talk.

“I enjoyed it so much,” said 16-year-old Sophia Mendel. “It was a peaceful moment, and I could feel myself getting closer to God.”

The focus on the kerygma — Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection — allowed teens to explore how this message intersects with their daily lives, especially in moments of suffering, doubt, or fear. Small group conversations tackled topics such as trust, identity, and what it means to follow Christ, inviting teens to speak vulnerably and listen openly.

“I came in kind of confused about my faith, wondering where God was,” said 16-year-old Hector Pineda. “But this retreat changed my whole perspective. Instead of worrying, I learned to just leave it to God.”

A highlight for many was Sunday’s “decision ritual,” a reflective ceremony where teens were invited to symbolically leave behind their guilt and burdens by writing them down and placing them before the altar. In return, they received colored beads from retreat leaders, each one representing a different aspect of discipleship.

“One bead was, ‘Jesus chooses you to serve.’ Another was, ‘Jesus chooses you to bring disciples,’ ” Pineda said. “It really hit me. You feel like you’re rebuilding everything you thought you left behind.”

The tight-knit community formed over just 48 hours was the result of careful planning and prayer by a team of youth ministers and retreat directors. Gretchen Nobleza, one of the directors for this year’s program, emphasized the importance of starting the retreat with relationship-building exercises to lay a foundation of trust.

“Giving young people the opportunity to truly open up is what allows the rest of the experience to be meaningful,” Nobleza said. “The idea is that whatever they take from here, they can bring back to their parishes and help others know Christ.”

Although the two-day format presented logistical challenges, Geremy Brosmer, a director with the Office of Youth Ministry, said the core of the retreat remained intact.

“The charisms, the prayer, the peer-to-peer sharing — it’s all still here,” said Brosmer, who has served as a small-group leader, director, and now staff member over the three iterations of Called to Greatness. “Of course, we miss the meals and the late nights of a weeklong experience, but we’ve worked hard to build community quickly.”

That effort didn’t go unnoticed. Many teens who arrived unsure or hesitant left with new friendships and a renewed sense of purpose.

“At first I didn’t know what to do, but once I got into my group and we started talking about our testimonies, I felt something shift,” Daly said. “It’s been amazing — to be heard, and to feel heard.”

Some came with youth groups. Others, like Sophia, were invited by a friend. But most left with the same takeaway: God is not far away, and they are not alone.

“God sees the good he made you in,” Father Saucedo said. “When we sin, we’re just falling short of that dignity.”