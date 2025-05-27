On May 31, Archbishop José H. Gomez will ordain eight new priests for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

In the days leading up to their ordination, we’ll be introducing them all.

Age: 31

Hometown: Winnetka

Home parish: St. Joseph the Worker Church, Winnetka

Parish assignment: Incarnation Church, Glendale

***

While away at university in San Diego, Christian Morquecho struggled with his faith, as college students often do.

College life was overwhelming: classes, stress, fitting in, big decisions.

Thankfully, his family had been a faithful one. The youngest of four, Morquecho had grown up in the Church, attending his share of youth ministries and confirmation retreats.

One time while he was home visiting, his mother suggested he check out a beautiful church near his college campus.

“Sure enough, I did that because I had one night free, and there was something about the beauty there that just really drew me in,” Morquecho said. “So I kept going for that, and then as I would go, soon enough, the rhythm of the Mass, like being at home again, was like there’s something about this that feels so familiar.”

After that initial experience, he began going to a weekly vigil Mass. Soon, he was going to daily Mass at his parish on campus.

He couldn’t even really explain why he kept going.

“I feel like it’s a secret of the Church, daily Mass,” Morquecho said. “Because it’s just so peaceful, quiet, it’s really fast.

“There’s just such a rhythm to it, that it’s really easy to enter into prayer.”

Soon he began feeling a part of the daily Mass community. Everyone got to know each other. If he missed a day, they would ask Morquecho where he was. They would ask how he was doing. They’d ask how a test went.

The priest who celebrated daily Mass was always the same, so they got to know each other as well.

Morquecho figured he should go to confession. Since it had been awhile, and he didn’t want to wait in the normal confession line, he scheduled one with the priest.

“I just started talking with him, and then all of a sudden, just so much started coming up and I started sharing all these things I didn’t even know I was struggling with,” Morquecho said. “And he was just so kind and listening and no judgment. I just remember how gentle his eyes were as he would hear all my story.”

It was a 40-minute confession.

After that, Morquecho began making regular appointments with the priest, asking questions about discernment and why he became a priest.

A turning point came during another home visit with his mother. While discussing someone his mom knew that had just become a priest, Morquecho started peppering her with questions: When did he enter? How old was he? Was he that type of person?

“My mom was like, ‘Why are you asking these?’ ” he said. “And then I just point blank, without even pausing, said, ‘I think I want to be a priest.’ And then I remember thinking, ‘What did I just say?’ ”

From there, his discernment got more serious. He felt ready to apply for the seminary, but fears were creeping in. He went back to his priest friend, who told him exactly what he needed to hear.

“How do you have all these answers?” Morquecho asked him.

Turns out, he was a vocations director for the Diocese of San Diego.

“He’s like, ‘I didn’t want to tell you, because I didn’t want you to think I was trying to deceive you.’ ” Morquecho said. “So God really was working and taking me step by step as gently as he knew I needed to be taken.”

After graduating college, he joined St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo.

As a priest, Morquecho hopes to provide a gentle listening ear, similar to the one that was provided to him all those years ago. In doing so, he knows the people will inspire him as much as he hopes to encourage others.

“It’s such a privilege to hear people just openly share about their stories,” Morquecho said. “Sometimes I wish they could hear themselves share their stories because they’re so moving, they’re so empowering. They inspire so much hope.”