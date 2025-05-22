Pope Leo XIV has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Michael M. Pham of San Diego to head the diocese.

Bishop Pham, who was born in Vietnam, succeeds Cardinal Robert W. McElroy, who is now the archbishop of Washington. The bishop, who is 58, has been San Diego's diocesan administrator since the cardinal was appointed to Washington. He is also vicar general for clergy.

His appointment was publicized in Washington May 22 by Msgr. Veceslav Tumir, chargé d' affaires at the apostolic nunciature. Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, is temporarily away.

Bishop Pham's appointment is one of the first made by the new pope since the May 18 Mass inaugurating his Petrine ministry.

The Diocese of San Diego covers about 8,900 square miles in Southern California. Out of a total population of over 3.4 million, there are nearly 1.4 million Catholics.

