Pope Francis has appointed Father Michael Pham, vicar general of the Diocese of San Diego, and Father Felipe Pulido, vicar for clergy and director of vocations for the Diocese of Yakima, Washington, as auxiliary bishops of San Diego.

Bishop-designate Pham, 56, who was born in Vietnam, was ordained for the Diocese of San Diego June 25, 1999. Besides his diocesan position, he also is pastor of Good Shepherd Parish in San Diego. Bishop-designate Pulido, 53, who was born in Mexico, was ordained for the Diocese of Yakima June 28, 2002. He also is pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Kennewick, Washington.

The appointments were publicized in Washington June 6 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The San Diego Diocese covers 8,852 square miles in Southern California and has a Catholic population of 1.39 million out of a total population of 3.48 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.