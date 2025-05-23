As with any papal transition, when Pope Leo XIV was elected questions arose about what his priorities would be, and whether he would continue to advance the priorities and reforms of his predecessor.

One of the most consistent questions up to now, as the world is getting to know Pope Leo, has been what his approach to women will be, and whether he will continue Pope Francis’s trailblazing efforts to create more meaningful spaces for them in governance and authority, including within the Roman Curia.

Elise Ann Allen
