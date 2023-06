St. William of Vercelli was born in the 11th century. HIs parents died shortly after he was born, and he was raised by relatives. When he was 14, William made a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, and became a hermit.

He lived for two years at Monte Solicoli, where he is said to have healed a blind man. He then lived in Monte Vergiliano, where many disciples traveled to study under him. In 1119, he established a monastery based on the Benedictines.

William died in 1142.