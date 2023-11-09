St. Benignus was born in Ireland, in what is now County Meath, and was the son of an Irish chief. He was baptized by St. Patrick, and became one of his most loyal disciples, taking over as chief bishop of Ireland.

Benignus was a gifted singer, and became known throughout Ireland as Patrick’s psalm-singer. Thousands of conversions are attributed to him through his talents.

Benignus is said to have helped compile the Irish Code of Laws and the Senchus Mor. According to Church tradition, he also contributed to the “Psalter of Cashel” and the “Book of Rights.”

Benignus was the coadjutor of the See of Armagh until 467 when he resigned. He died at the end of that year.