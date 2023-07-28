St. Victor’s date of birth is unknown, but we do know that he was pope from 189-199.

Victor was a native African. His father’s name was Felix. Victor is known for having obtained the release of many Christians who had been deported to the mines of Sardinia. He is also the first pope to celebrate the liturgy and write Church documents in Latin rather than Greek.

Victor is most famous for decreeing that Easter be universally celebrated on a Sunday, a practice already common at that time in the West, but not in the East.

Victor died in 199, possibly as a martyr.