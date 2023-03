We don’t know much about the life of St. Sixtus. He was born in Rome, Italy, and was elected pope in 432. As the 44th pope of the Church, he approved the results of the Council of Ephesus. He also worked to eradicate the heresies of Nestorianism and Pelagianism.

Sixtus is credited with the restoration of many Roman basilicas. He was in frequent correspondence with St. Augustine of Hippo.

St. Sixtus III died in 440 of natural causes.