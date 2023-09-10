St. Nicholas of Tolentino was born in 1246 in Italy. At 18, he became an Augustinian friar, inspired by the preachings of an Augustinian hermit. He was ordained as a priest seven years later, and became known for his gifts as a preacher and confessor.

For the last 30 years of his life, Nicholas lived in Tolentino and worked among the sick and the poor. He fasted and practiced severe mortifications, and often gave blessings to heal the sick. It is said that he used to give the sick a roll of bread with a cross in the center after he had prayed over them, and people still make and eat St. Nicholas’ bread today.

St. Nicholas died on September 10, 1306. He was canonized in 1446 by Pope Eugene IV.