St. Medard was born around 456, in Salency, France. His father was a noble Frenchman and his mother was from a Roman family that had settled in Gaul.

At the age of 33, Medard was ordained a priest. He wanted to remain a priest, but reluctantly became Bishop of Vermand in 530. He was one of the most honored bishops of the time, and his memory has always been venerated in northern France. Medard is also the hero of numerous local legends.

According to one legend, when Medard was a child, he was sheltered from the rain by a hovering eagle. He is commonly depicted this way in art, and this led to his patronage of good weather, against bad weather, and for people who work in the fields.

Legend has it that if it rains on Medard’s feast day, the next 40 days will be wet. But if the weather is good, the next 40 days will be fine as well.

Medard is also depicted laughing aloud with his mouth open wide, which led to his patronage against toothache.

Every year on Medard’s memorial, the Rosiere is awarded to a young girl who has been judged the most virtuous and exemplary in the region of Salency, France. The girl is escorted by 12 boys and 12 girls to the church, where she is crowned with roses and given a gift of money. This practice is a continuation of a yearly stipend of “scholarship” that Medard instituted when he was bishop. His younger sister was the first to be crowned the Rosiere.