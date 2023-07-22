St. Mary Magdalene is one of the most prominent women mentioned in the New Testament. Her name comes from the town of Magdala in Galilee, where she was born. In Scripture, she is introduced as a woman “who had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities: Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out” (Luke 8:2).

Some scholars identify Mary with the sinful woman who anointed the feet of Christ with oil when he was at the house of Simon the Pharisee. Others associate her with Mary, sister of Martha and Lazarus, while still others believe these three figures to be separate individual women.

Mary is noted in Scripture as a follower of Jesus. She accompanied and ministered to him, and the Gospels record her as one of the women present at his crucifixion.

Mary was the first recorded witness of the Resurrection. She went to the tomb on Easter morning, and when she found it empty, she stood outside weeping. Jesus appeared to her and said, “Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you looking for?” (John 20:15). Although she didn’t recognize him, when he said her name, she saw that it was Jesus before her. Mary then returned to the disciples with the good news.