St. Lucy was born to a wealthy noble family in Sicily in 283. After her father died, Lucy was raised by her mother, Eutychia. At a young age, Lucy consecrated her virginity to God, and hoped to give her wealth to the poor.

When Lucy was older, Eutychia arranged a marriage for her. For three years, Lucy managed to put off the wedding, praying at the tomb of St. Agatha that her mother would be moved to change her mind. Eutychia eventually recognized Lucy’s desire to consecrate herself to God, after she was cured of a lengthy illness.

The rejected groom denounced Lucy as a Christian to the pagan government. The governor tried to force Lucy into prostitution as penalty for her faith, but the guards who came to get her could not move her, even when she was hitched to a team of oxen. The governor gave up, and ordered her to be put to death instead.

Lucy was tortured, and the guards tore out her eyes, but when they surrounded her with burning wood, the fires quickly died out. She was then stabbed to death with a dagger.

According to legend, St. Lucy’s eyesight was restored before she died. She is the patron saint of the blind and those with eye troubles.