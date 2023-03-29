Today the Church celebrates St. Joseph of Arimathea, a disciple of Jesus Christ. In every account of Jesus’ Passion and Death in the Gospels, St. Joseph is named.

After Christ was crucified, Joseph, a member of the Jewish council, went to Pilate and asked for the body of Jesus. Once he received permission, Joseph had Jesus’ body laid in a tomb.

The Gospels call Joseph a devout and just man who was waiting for the kingdom of God. He followed Jesus’ public ministry, but feared retaliation from other members of the Jewish council.