St. Evodius was one of the 72 disciples of Christ. According to Catholic tradition, he was the first bishop of Antioch after St. Peter, although it’s not known when he assumed that position.

As bishop of Antioch, Evodius was the first to use the word “Christian” to refer to the disciples of Jesus. It’s most likely that he died somewhere around 64-67, and he was succeeded by St. Ignatius of Antioch.