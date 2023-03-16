St. Julian of Antioch lived in the 4th century. He was a member of the Roman Senate, and was killed during the persecutions of Diocletian for being a Christian.

According to legend, Julian was tortured for a whole year before his death, and was paraded through various cities of Cilicia to discourage others from following the faith. He was then sewn up in a sack of scorpions, sand, and vipers, and thrown into the sea. His body drifted to Alexandria, where he was buried before being moved to Antioch.

At Antioch, St. John Chrysostom delivered a homily in honor of St. Julian.