St. Cajetan was born in 1480 to a noble family. His father died when he was only two years old. Cajetan was well-educated, and worked as a jurist for Pope Julius II until the pope died, and Cajetan began studying to be a priest.

At age 36, he was ordained and founded a community of priests. The Congregation of Clerks Regular, also known as the Theatines, lived simple lives of prayer and worked closely with the poor.

Cajetan was known for his charity and his concern for the poor. He founded hospitals and a bank for the poor, to lend them money without charging high interest rates.

In 1533, Cajetan founded a house of his order in Naples. He died there on August 6, 1547, and was canonized in 1671.