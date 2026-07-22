The Supreme Court struck another decisive blow for the biologically obvious last month in the case of West Virginia v. B.P.J., agreeing that states have the right to protect girls and women from having to share their sports and intimate facilities with males.

This follows on the heels of last year’s win, United States v. Skrmetti, in which the Court upheld states’ rights to protect children with gender dysphoria from sterilizing and stunting “treatments.”

Yes, it does look like the tide is starting to turn on one of the most shameful and damaging cultural experiments ever conducted in this country.

However, much work must be done for society to relearn what is obvious to every toddler: men and women are permanently, purposefully, and delightfully different.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent in the more recent case illustrates what the gender left got so fundamentally wrong and with such awful results.

If you remember, during her confirmation hearing, she was asked an important question by a Tennessee senator who knew that the battle for sex-sanity would be fought in the courts: “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman’?” The appointee’s response was a shock to the system: “No. I can’t … not in this context — I’m not a biologist.”

Her full and enthusiastic support of gender ideology while on the highest court belies her answer. She has a very definite conception of what a woman is. To her and her fellow travelers, a woman is whatever a person who says they’re a woman says they are.

In other words, to be a woman is to choose to be a woman, whatever uncategorizable thing that might be, and to present oneself as such on the world stage, or the tennis court, or in the bathroom. She was correct about one thing in her hearing: she is definitely not a biologist.

Unfortunately, she is now a tremendously powerful woman with a loud megaphone; one who emboldens those states, like California, that continue to sterilize children through puberty blocking and cross-sex hormone administration, and even through genital surgeries.

From her platform, she also emboldens states to continue to allow males to crush the athletic hopes of females, a California policy that the recent Supreme Court ruling does not change.

In her dissent in West Virginia v. B.P.J., Jackson calls the plaintiff a “transgender girl” who is “similarly situated to cisgender girls.” Jackson defends the boy’s right to dominate female sports — he defeated more than 470 girls across many events, taking championships and opportunities from them easily — because she may honestly believe that his professed girlhood is real. Again, she’s no biologist.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion in the case, provides a blinding light to dispel the dimness of Justice Jackson’s befuddlement. He joined the majority in full, agreeing that sex-based sports are indispensable for competitive fairness and safety, and that the word “sex” in federal statutes means exactly that, and not innate feelings of “gender.”

But Thomas went further, making a strong and direct statement on something even young children intuit easily and that all cultures have understood through all time.

“Men and boys with gender dysphoria are not women or girls, even if they believe they are. Sex is an immutable ‘biological’ characteristic; it is binary; and ‘man’ and ‘woman,’ ‘boy’ and ‘girl,’ are the terms that correspond to adults and children of each sex.”

These are, to me, beautiful words that should be shouted from the rooftops until the gender craze is fully dead. And the reason they should be shouted comes in Justice Thomas’ next sentence: “To use language to obscure reality — to show ‘indifference regarding the truth’—is to lie to the public and to cease to treat our fellow citizens ‘as equals.’ ”

What Justice Jackson did in her confirmation hearing, and what she has done from the bench on this issue, is to “show indifference regarding the truth.” She is not treating us as equals but as toys in an ideological game, and one with deadly consequences.

The binary nature of sex, its immutability, the wonderful distinctiveness between male and female, which in its complementarity forms the family, the delicacy of femininity, and the toughness of the male — these are unshakeable truths.

These truths will outlast all political philosophies and twisted worldviews, because they are written in our DNA by the very finger of God, who arranged for the laws of nature to illustrate the desires of his heart for man and woman, fully alive.