On the feast of the Sacred Heart, the Church calls us to look again at the center of the Gospel — not an idea, not a program, not even merely a moral teaching, but the living heart of Jesus Christ.

The devotion can sometimes seem sentimental in our age. We see holy cards bordered with roses and flames, and we forget the shocking scene from which the devotion actually springs. It comes from Calvary.

St. John’s Gospel tells us that, after Jesus died upon the cross, “one soldier thrust his lance into his side, and immediately blood and water flowed out” (John 19:34). Christians have contemplated that moment for 2,000 years. The Fathers of the Church saw in the blood and water the sacraments themselves: the Eucharist and baptism pouring forth from the side of Christ. The Church is born from the open heart of Jesus.

Earlier in the Gospel, Jesus had promised: “Out of his heart shall flow rivers of living water” (John 7:38). John tells us he was speaking of the Holy Spirit. At the cross, the promise is fulfilled. Christ gives everything. He pours himself out completely — blood, water, Spirit, love.

That is why devotion to the Sacred Heart has endured through every century and culture. It reminds us that Christianity is not primarily about rules or institutions, but about divine love made visible. The heart of Jesus reveals what God is like.

And what is God like? He is self-giving. He is merciful. He is wounded for our sake. He loves to the very end.

St. Thomas Aquinas added another beautiful insight. He said that the heart of Christ is also revealed in Sacred Scripture. Before the Passion, the meaning of Scripture remained partly veiled. But after Christ’s suffering, death, and resurrection, the Scriptures were opened. The disciples could finally understand how everything pointed to him.

Thus the Sacred Heart gives us two great gifts: the sacraments and the Scriptures. The Eucharist and the Word. The two tables from which the Church feeds her children.

That is why the Mass remains the privileged place where we encounter the Sacred Heart. There Christ opens the Scriptures. There he gives us his Body and Blood. There our hearts are set aflame, just as the disciples’ hearts burned on the road to Emmaus.

Christian teaching has been described as “one heart setting another on fire.” That is the mission of every Catholic parent, teacher, priest, catechist, and disciple. We cannot pass on what we do not first receive. If we want to bring Christ to a thirsty world, we must first drink deeply from the living water that flows from his heart.

And our world is thirsty indeed.

Beneath all our technology, distractions, anxieties, and noise is a deep human longing for love that does not fail. The Sacred Heart answers that longing. It tells us that no one has ever loved more than Jesus Christ.

On the feast, then, let us draw near again to that wounded and glorious heart. Let us meet him in the Scriptures. Let us meet him in the Eucharist. Let us allow his love to transform our own hearts, so that his living water may flow through us into a world dying of thirst.