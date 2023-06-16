Today the Church celebrates the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is celebrated on the Friday after the second Sunday following Pentecost.

From its earliest days, the Church has meditated on the mystery of Christ’s wounds at his crucifixion, and the blood and water that poured from his side. In the 11th and 12th centuries, we see indications of devotion to the Sacred Heart, beginning in Benedictine and Cistercian monasteries.

Specific devotions became popular after St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (1647-1690), a Visitation nun, received a personal revelation, which involved a series of visions of Christ, as she prayed before the Blessed Sacrament. She wrote, “He disclosed to me the marvels of his Love and the inexplicable secrets of his Sacred Heart.” Christ made the following promises to those who consecrate themselves and make reparations to his Sacred Heart: