Officials of the Catholic Church in India have asked the government of Portugal to ease the process of granting travel visas for young people planning to attend the August 1-6 World Youth Day in Lisbon, in order to accommodate almost 1,000 Indians hoping to take part in the event.

Often dubbed the “Olympics of the Catholic Church,” World Youth Day is a massive gathering of young people from around the world launched by St. John Paul II.

Whenever the event is staged in an affluent venue, however, there are often difficulties in granting visas to participants from developing nations, out of concern that some youth will remain behind and become undocumented workers and residents.

Recently, for instance, the bishops’ conference of the Philippines made a formal appeal to foreign embassies to reverse the denial of visas to 50 young Filipinos hoping to make the trip to Portugal. The Union of Catholic Asian News has reported that young Catholics from Pakistan and Bangladesh have also been denied visas by Portuguese authorities.

A Church official in Bangladesh said those refusals came despite the fact that applicants had been required to provide proof of their ability to cover the expenses of the trip, as well as a return ticket and health insurance coverage.

In many cases, young people hoping to make the trip are also required to be interviewed by embassy officials, though in some parts of the world applicants have reported not being called for the interview despite repeated requests.

Father Chetan Machado of the National Youth Commission for the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India told Crux that similar difficulties are facing Indian participants.