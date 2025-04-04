A 64-year-old woman was convicted Friday of standing near an abortion clinic in southern England and holding a sign saying “Here to talk, if you want.”

The case provides further evidence of an erosion of freedom of expression in the United Kingdom, which has recently become a diplomatic issue with the United States.

During the 2024 incident that was brought before the court, Livia Tossici-Bolt was standing silently holding the sign and having “consensual conversations” with people passing by, according to her legal team. However, she was within what is called a “buffer zone,” which criminalizes the “influencing” of people within 150 meters (about 500 feet) of an abortion clinic in the U.K.

Earlier this week, an office of the U.S. State Department said it is “concerned about freedom of expression” in the U.K. and that it is monitoring Tossici-Bolt’s case. In February, U.S. Vice President JD Vance publicly expressed concern about a similar verdict, the criminal prosecution of Adam Smith-Connor for merely standing outside an abortion clinic bowing his head in silent prayer.

On April 4 the Poole Magistrates’ Court on the south coast of England found Tossici-Bolt guilty, issued a “conditional discharge,” and ordered her to pay prosecution costs of £20,000 (about $26,000).

ADF International, the advocacy group that has acted for both defendants, said in a statement: “Despite finding as a fact that ‘the sign made no reference to pregnancy, abortion, or religious matters,’ and hearing evidence from one council officer that ‘he did not witness her intimidating or harassing any individual,’ District Judge [Orla] Austin ruled that council officers had a reasonable belief that Tossici-Bolt was in violation of the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO).”

It added that the person issuing the fine had included in his assessment of whether Tossici-Bolt was breaching the buffer zone an awareness of her “pro-life views” and the sign she was holding.

“This is a dark day for Great Britain,” Tossici-Bolt said. “I was not protesting and did not harass or obstruct anyone. All I did was offer consensual conversation in a public place, as is my basic right, and yet the court found me guilty. Freedom of expression is in a state of crisis in the U.K.”

She added that she will “consider all legal options” and vowed to continue “fighting for free speech.”

While awaiting the verdict, Tossici-Bolt has continued pro-life work and participated in vigils for the 40 Days for Life campaign, which has gone ahead during Lent, although situated outside the buffer zones in order to comply with the law.

The incidents took place in localized “buffer zones” imposed using PSPOs, which were originally introduced to prevent antisocial behavior. The zones were later introduced to abortion clinics nationwide on Oct. 31, 2024.

However, the scope in U.K. law is unclear. When pro-life activist Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested for standing silently in mental prayer within a buffer zone, in videoed interactions that went viral on social media, she was later given a payout for wrongful arrest.

“As many parliamentarians pointed out before the introduction of Section 9 of the Public Order Act, a prohibition on ‘influencing’ within the buffer zones is an impermissibly unclear requirement,” said Jeremiah Igunnubole, a barrister and legal counsel for ADF International, speaking before Friday’s verdict. “The rule of law requires clarity, predictability, and foreseeability so that citizens understand which activities are likely to incur criminal liability.”

“We saw in the case of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce that silent prayer was not considered by Birmingham Magistrates’ Court to constitute an offense. Yet in Adam Smith-Connor’s case, Poole Magistrates’ Court found him guilty for precisely the same conduct — a verdict he will be appealing with our support in July,” Igunnubole continued. “Criminal law should not depend on your postcode. More importantly, it should not depend on what beliefs you hold, no matter how controversial those beliefs are considered to be by the authorities.”

Tossici-Bolt on ‘surreal situation’

In a statement Tossici-Bolt issued to CNA before the Friday verdict, she said: “The whole situation feels surreal. I have never before been prosecuted or stood trial and I would have never expected to be put before the courts for standing peacefully in a public space and offering a consensual conversation.”

“I firmly believe that in a free and democratic society, nobody should be criminalized for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression, which is protected in both domestic and international law,” she added. “The whole situation feels bizarrely Orwellian, but I am at peace and trusting God with the verdict.”

“On the day with which my prosecution is related, I did not engage in any pro-life activity. I merely offered a consensual conversation to anyone that wanted to have a chat with me. Many did,” she continued.

“It was a lovely example of society at its best — there were many people I spoke with who felt very lonely and who needed to know there was somebody who cares for them. An offer to speak, in a free society, should never be redefined as constituting harassment or intimidation,” Tossici-Bolt concluded.