Pope Leo XIV expressed his sorrow following a devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan's eastern region, which killed hundreds and injured thousands.

In a Sept. 1 telegram sent on the pope's behalf, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, said the pope was "deeply saddened by the significant loss of life caused by the earthquake in the area of eastern Afghanistan" and offered prayers "for the souls of the deceased, for the injured and for those still missing."

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the Aug. 31 earthquake was near Jalalabad, about 95 miles from the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"Entrusting all affected by this disaster to the providence of the Almighty, he expresses his heartfelt solidarity in particular with those who mourn the loss of loved ones and with the emergency personnel and civil authorities involved in rescue and recovery efforts," Cardinal Parolin wrote.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said via his X account that the earthquake caused "loss of life and property damage," and that local "officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people."

"Support teams from the center and nearby provinces are also on their way," he added.

Abdul Mateen Qane, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of the Interior, said that, as of Sept. 1, an estimated 800 people were killed and some 2,500 have been injured by the natural disaster, Afghan news network TOLO News reported.

The most devastated areas were the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar, near the country's border with Pakistan. The death toll in those areas, as well as the Laghman, Nuristan, and Panjshir provinces, is expected to rise as hundreds of men, women, and children were buried under the debris caused by the earthquake, according to TOLO News.

In a statement published Sept. 1 via X, the United Nations' office in Afghanistan said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of life and injuries caused by the earthquake. "Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance & lifesaving support. Our thoughts are with the affected communities," the office said.

In a separate statement, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres expressed his "full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan" and assured that the U.N. office in Afghanistan was "mobilized and will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas."