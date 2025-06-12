Pope Leo XIV expressed his closeness to victims' families after an Air India flight headed to London Gatwick airport crashed shortly after takeoff in the western city of Ahmedabad.

In a telegram published June 12, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, said the pope was "deeply saddened" by the tragic accident and commended the "souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty."

Pope Leo "sends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, together with the assurance of prayers for all involved in the recovery efforts," Cardinal Parolin wrote.

A video circulating on social media showed the plane flying at low altitude after taking off June 12 before descending out of view, followed by an explosion and large plumes of smoke rising in the sky.

Air India confirmed that 242 passengers and crew members were aboard the flight. Of these, it said, "169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals."

Authorities confirmed there were no survivors.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster also expressed his condolences to families in the United Kingdom and India in an email to OSV News June 12.

"I pray for all of the victims of this morning's tragic airplane crash in Ahmedabad, as well as their families and loved ones who will come from across the UK and India," Cardinal Nichols said. "I commend also the response of the local emergency services and all who are providing support to those affected."

"Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said on its X account.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to convey his shock and sadness over the tragic accident.

"It is heartbreaking beyond words," Modi posted. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. (I) have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

His British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, wrote that the "scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating."

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer said.

The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, G.S. Malik, told The Hindu, a local newspaper, that 204 bodies had been retrieved as of 9:30am EST.

In a separate interview with The Associated Press, Malik said that since the plane crashed "in a residential area which also had offices, some locals would have also died."

"Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained," he told AP.