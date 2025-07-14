Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has become the most visited place in France. Since reopening its doors last December after a 2019 fire, it has welcomed more than 6 million people.

On April 15, 2019, the French capital witnessed one of the most devastating tragedies in its recent history. Its iconic cathedral — a religious, architectural, and cultural symbol that had withstood the test of centuries — was engulfed in flames.

The fire left in its wake incalculable losses, including the emblematic spire located above the transept of the church. However, the high altar was undamaged and all the works of art housed in the church, including the relic of the Crown of Thorns, were rescued and brought to a safe place.

Five years later, on Dec. 7, 2024, the cathedral doors were once again opened wide, marking a new beginning for the restored church. On that occasion, Pope Francis referred to Notre-Dame Cathedral as “a masterpiece of Christian faith and architecture,” stating that with its reopening, “sadness and mourning” gave way to joy.

Since its reopening, the influx of faithful and pilgrims to the cathedral has continued. Just one month later, the church had already received 800,000 visitors, equivalent to nearly 29,000 people per day.

The number has continued to grow. According to a recent report, the total number of visitors exceeded 6 million as of June 30, with a daily average of approximately 35,000.

The French newspaper La Tribune Dimanche reported that, in the six months since its reopening, 6.015 million people have passed through its doors.

As a result, Notre-Dame has become the most visited place in France, the cathedral’s rector, Monsignor Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, told the newspaper. The French priest also highlighted that, each month, visits average 1,000 more than the previous month.

Taking into account these numbers represent only a half a year, they are on track to exceed the 8.7 million visitors to the famous Louvre Museum all last year, the 8.7 million recorded at Versailles, and the 6.3 million people who went up the iconic Eiffel Tower.