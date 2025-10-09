The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem welcomed "with joy" the announcement of an initial agreement between Hamas and Israel in an Oct. 9 statement, but also stressed the "absolute urgency" for the "immediate" and "unconditional" entry of humanitarian relief and sufficient aid into Gaza.

The agreement anticipates an end to the two-year long war in Gaza and allows for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison.

"The Patriarchate ardently hopes that this accord will be fully and faithfully implemented, so that it may mark the beginning of the end of this terrible war," the patriarchate said in the statement. "Above all, the Patriarchate prays that this step may open a path of healing and reconciliation for both Palestinians and Israelis."

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa called the announcement "good news" and a "first step," noting in the statement that there will be other phases that will need to be implemented. But for now, he said, the patriarchate was "very happy."

"Of course, there are many others, and surely there will be other obstacles. But now we have to rejoice about this important step that will bring a little more trust for the future and also bring new hope, especially to the people, both Israeli and Palestinians," Cardinal Pizzaballa said in the statement.

The statement quoted the cardinal as emphasizing that there would be a "new atmosphere" for the continuation of the negotiations and for life inside Gaza, which will "remain terrible for a long time."

In an Oct. 9 video statement released to the press by the Latin patriarchate, Cardinal Pizzaballa also said that while they were aware of the need to be "very realistic and not naive," the announcement of the agreement had brought a "new atmosphere" and "a new spirit of trust … and hope within both Israelis and Palestinians."

"This is very important," he said in the video.

"The devastation is enormous but now, today, is the time to rejoice for this important step that is bringing a new spirit in our life and the lives especially of Gaza inhabitants," he added. "We hope we can dedicate all our energy now not to rebuild just the infrastructure but the human life devastated by this war."

He also expressed hope that with the signing of the agreement, they can now begin focusing on rebuilding Gaza after the war, rather than on the war.

"We have to turn a new page, start writing a new page. We have to talk not about the war but how to build after the war," he said in the video.

"The patriarchate commends the work of all those who have been involved in the negotiations and expresses appreciation for their tireless efforts in making this step possible," the Patriarchate said in the statement.

The Israeli security cabinet, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party holds a majority, was scheduled to meet to vote on the agreement at 5 p.m. Israeli time with the full Knesset meeting to convene at 6 p.m.

In its statement the patriarchate reiterated its call for the day of prayer for peace declared by Pope Leo XIV on Oct. 11.