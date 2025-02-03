Pope Francis said Monday that Blessed Carlo Acutis shows young people that “the fullness of life” in today’s world is found in following Jesus.

Speaking to Catholic pilgrims from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland on Feb. 3, the pope shared a special message for young people, pointing to the soon-to-be canonized Acutis as an example of joyful discipleship.

“As part of this year’s events, on 27 April we will celebrate the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis,” Francis said. “This young saint of and for our times shows you, and all of us, how possible it is in today’s world for young people to follow Jesus, share his teachings with others, and so find the fullness of life in joy, freedom, and holiness.”

The pope then urged young Catholics to embrace their role in the Church, quoting his apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit: “May the Holy Spirit urge you on … The Church needs your momentum, your intuitions, your faith. We need them!”

The papal audience with the pilgrimage group organized by the Nordic bishops’ conference is one of many such audiences for the 88-year-old pope this year as pilgrims travel to Rome from across the globe for the 2025 Jubilee Year.

Reflecting on the theme of the jubilee — “Pilgrims of Hope” — Pope Francis encouraged the Scandinavian Catholics to be strengthened in their faith.

“It is my prayer, then, that your hope will be strengthened during these days,” he said. “You are surely already aware of signs of hope in your home countries, for the Church in your lands, while small, is growing in numbers.”

Despite a high level of secularization, the Catholic Church in the Nordic countries continues to expand, experiencing an annual 2% growth due to immigration, conversions, and flourishing communities, according to the National Catholic Register, CNA’s sister news partner.

The pope attributed this increase to God’s providence.

“It always grows,” he said. “We can thank Almighty God that the seeds of faith planted and watered there by generations of persevering pastors and people are bearing fruit. Nor should this surprise us, because God is always faithful to his promises!”

The pope also reminded the pilgrims that their journey did not end in Rome but was part of a lifelong commitment to discipleship and evangelization.

“As you visit the various holy sites in the Eternal City, especially the tombs of the holy Apostles Peter and Paul, I also pray that your faith in the Lord Jesus, and your awareness of belonging to him and to one another in the communion of the Church, will be nourished and deepened,” he said.

He urged the pilgrims to bring the spirit of their journey back home, emphasizing that faith is meant to be shared with others.

“A pilgrimage does not end but shifts its focus to the daily ‘pilgrimage of discipleship’ and the call to persevere in the task of evangelization,” he said. “In this regard, I would encourage your vibrant Catholic communities to cooperate with your fellow Christians, for in these challenging times, scarred by war in Europe and around the world, how much our human family needs a unified witness to the reconciliation, healing, and peace that can come only from God.”

“There can be no greater ‘work’ than transmitting the saving message of the Gospel to others, and we are called to do this especially for those on the margins,” Pope Francis said.