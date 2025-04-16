As the Vatican prepares to canonize Carlo Acutis on April 27, a new movie about the Italian saint is taking place.

Acutis died of leukemia at the age of 15 in 2006, and soon after his death stories about his holiness began to spread from around Italy. The young man was also venerated in England, where he was born and baptized, since his father was working there at the time.

Carlo Acutis: Roadmap to Reality is being debuted on April 21 in Washington, DC, before airing at the Vatican on April 24.

Tim Moriarty is the director, producer, and writer behind the project, and said what first drew him to Acutis “was the authenticity of his faith.”

“Carlo’s life is a powerful reminder that holiness is not about retreating from the world. It is about entering into it with purpose, with clarity, and with a sense of the eternal,” he told Crux.

What follows is his full interview with Crux.

Crux: What about Carlo Acutis sparked your interest?

