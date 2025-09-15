Dozens of small handmade signs and large bold banners waved in the crowd of some 30,000 visitors in St. Peter's Square wishing Pope Leo XIV a happy birthday Sept. 14. Two gold mylar balloons with the numbers "7" and "0" were held up high.

The largest banner, in red and white, was held by a group from the Peruvian city of Monsefú in the province of Chiclayo, where the pope had served as bishop for eight years.

"Dear friends, it seems that you know that today I turn 70 years old," the pope said to huge cheers and shouts of "auguri," meaning "congratulations" and "happy birthday" in Italian.

"I give thanks to the Lord and to my parents; and I thank all those who have remembered me in their prayers," he said after reciting the Angelus with the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Musicians and musical bands in the square struck up the "Happy Birthday" tune, and people sang and clapped along.

"Many thanks to everyone!" he said, followed by someone shouting, "Long live the pope!"

"Thank you! Have a good Sunday!" he said.

Later that evening, the pope was treated to a white birthday cake decorated with a single white candle after an ecumenical prayer service at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Cardinals and ecumenical leaders toasted Pope Leo and sang "Happy Birthday" as he cut a cake and invited all of them to continue together being "witnesses of unity, charity and hope," according to a statement from the Vatican press office.

He said that "he was glad to celebrate this day with an ecumenical character," the statement said.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, gave some brief remarks, it said, and the pope responded by noting the coincidence of having been born on the feast of the Exaltation of the Cross.

"From the beginning of my vocation, I have always answered, 'not my will, but yours, Lord,'" he said.

The Vatican also released a trailer for a new documentary celebrating Pope Leo's American roots. The first pope born in the United States, Robert F. Prevost was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Chicago and grew up in Dolton, a nearby suburb.

Titled, "Leo from Chicago," the documentary was to be "coming soon on Vatican Media's channels" and would "offer viewers an intimate portrait of Pope Leo XIV's early life throughout the United States, beginning with the testimonies of his brothers Louis and John, along with numerous voices, images, and stories" told by those closest to him, according to the Sept. 13 press release.

Meanwhile, children from the Vatican-owned pediatric hospital sent the pope hand-drawn cards and letters, and church leaders around the world also wished the pope a happy birthday, according to Vatican News.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, released a message on behalf of the Roman Curia, expressing "deep gratitude for your tireless witness to the Gospel and your constant encouragement to the faithful."

"We assure you of our prayers for your health and strength, so that you may continue to guide the people of God in unity and peace," the message said.

Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic, posted on X, "Happy birthday to Pope Leo XIV! May God continue to guide his ministry for many years to come."

Brian Burch, the new U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, had already personally greeted the pope when he presented his letters of credential Sept. 13.

He gave the pope a chocolate cake topped with a metallic red sign saying, "Happy Birthday Pope Leo XIV," and handmade cards for the pope's birthday sat alongside the cake, apparently made by some of Ambassador Burch's nine children, who also met the pope.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised the pope, writing, "Your words have always reminded the international community of the dignity of every human person and the need for peace. On behalf of the Italian people, I extend my warmest wishes for your health and serenity."

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wrote, thanking the pope for his "steadfast advocacy for dialogue and care for our common home. Your moral leadership continues to inspire the global community."

Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople wrote, "We rejoice with our Catholic brothers and sisters on this day, giving thanks for your fraternal spirit and your dedication to Christian unity. May the Lord grant you many more years in health and peace."

The Italian bishops' conference wrote, "We thank the Lord for the gift of Pope Leo XIV, who reminds us daily that hope and fraternity are at the heart of Christian life. We join the entire Church in wishing him serenity and the joy of the Spirit."

Writing on behalf of the pope's Diocese of Rome, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, papal vicar for Rome, wrote, "Please accept our prayers and affection for all that you do every day, with tireless dedication, in service to the universal church, beginning with the church of Rome."

"As we share your concerns, especially for the many scenes of war that bloody the world, we hope you can accomplish what your heart desires and continue to sow hope for today's men and women," the cardinal said.

Jesuit Father Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Society of Jesus, sent greetings on behalf of all the world's Jesuits, writing, "Your encouragement to 'go to the peripheries' continues to inspire our mission and apostolic work."

Caritas Internationalis, the Vatican-based umbrella organization of national Catholic charities, wrote, "Your voice for the poor and displaced strengthens our mission of charity. We celebrate your birthday by renewing our service to those most in need."