To the chanting of Christ's promise, "I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live," the mortal remains of Pope Francis were carried into St. Peter's Basilica by 14 pallbearers.

Thousands of people had made an early morning pilgrimage to St. Peter's Square April 23 to witness the transfer and pray for the late pope; they erupted in applause when his body, in an open casket, reached the square and again when it reached the top of the basilica steps.

The basilica was to be open until midnight April 23, from 7 a.m. to midnight April 24 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 25 for visits by the public. Another rite, to close the casket, was scheduled for late April 25. The pope's funeral was scheduled for April 26 in St. Peter's Square with burial to follow at Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major.

U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, as chamberlain of the Holy Roman Church, led the prayer service that accompanied the transfer of the body from the chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where the pope had lived and where he died April 21 at the age of 88.

More than 80 cardinals joined the procession ahead of Cardinal Farrell, who was wearing a red and gold cope, and immediately preceded the pallbearers flanked by members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard.

Directly behind the casket were the men closest to the pope in his final days: his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti; his two valets; and his personal secretaries.

Three religious sisters and a laywoman, whom the pope had appointed to top positions in the Roman Curia, came behind them: Franciscan Sister of the Eucharist Raffaella Petrini, president of the office governing Vatican City State; Salesian Sister Alessandra Smerilli, secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; Xavière Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops; and Emilce Cuda, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

The basilica's bell-ringer sounded the death knell as the procession began.

To the singing of Psalms, beginning with "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want" (Psalm 23), the procession with the casket went into St. Peter's Square amid the public and then up the central ramp -- where Pope Francis would ride in the popemobile -- and into the church.

Inside the basilica, the choir and assembly chanted the Litany of Saints and then "Subvenite Sancti Dei," which begins with the petition: "Saints of God, come to his aid. Hasten to meet him, angels of the Lord. Receive his soul and present him to God the Most High."

Pope Francis' body, in a zinc-lined wooden casket covered in red fabric, was placed before the main altar on a low platform cut at an angle so that people coming to pay their respects could see his face.

Cardinal Farrell blessed the pope's body with holy water and incense and led those assembled in praying the Lord's Prayer.

Removing their red zucchettos, the cardinals bowed before the coffin, made the sign of the cross and left the basilica. They were followed by bishops, both those who work at the Vatican and those who head dioceses, then hundreds of priests and religious and top Vatican lay employees.

Mary Frances Brennan, who teaches at Kennedy Catholic High School in Seattle, was in the front row in St. Peter's Square.

She said she had learned the pope had died just a few hours before her flight to Rome was scheduled to leave.

"It was devastating," she said. "We really wanted to see the pope."

"He's my pope," she said. "I love him and want to honor him."

Additionally, Brennan said, "now all the people back home have a contact here and can see this through my eyes."

Waiting in line later to enter the basilica, Adjani Tovar from Mexico City told Catholic News Service that Pope Francis "was a very disruptive pope: As a Jesuit, a true Jesuit, he naturally had a closer connection with people, especially young people."

"He addressed topics that had been off-limits in the Catholic Church for a long time, and he's going to be remembered as a turning point for all the openness he showed to different communities, for his focus on inclusion, his relationships with heads of state, and his constant calls for peace," Tovar said.